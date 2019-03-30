Dr. Ronishia Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronishia Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronishia Thomas, MD
Dr. Ronishia Thomas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana.
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
Boca Medical Specialists Inc5870 N Hiatus Rd Ste 200, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (470) 925-9771
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thomas is hands down one of the best doctors in her field...When it comes to her patients, I appreciate how she is very thorough in assessing your physical issues and does an outstanding job of prescribing the best course of action....Best part of going to her doctor’s appointment is how she takes the time after the exam to personally talk with you further in her office, where the environment is less intimidating...She is also forthright in referring you to other specialists. OUTSTANDING!!!
About Dr. Ronishia Thomas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1114140639
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.