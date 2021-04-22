Overview of Dr. Ronit Gilad, MD

Dr. Ronit Gilad, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Gilad works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosurgery at Seaview Avenue in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.