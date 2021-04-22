Dr. Ronit Gilad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronit Gilad, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosurgery at Seaview Avenue501 Seaview Ave Ste 201, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (833) 828-4890
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr Gilad is wonderful and treated my severe pain issues . Her bedside manner and follow up care we’re outstanding. She was my last hope, having suffered for over a year and was in a wheelchair. But Due to other health issues my doctors suggested Acupuncture and Physical Therapy which I did. Again without any relief until I saw Dr. Gilad . Her entire staff were also wonderful I would give this doctor and staff a 5 star rating .
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Gilad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilad has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gilad speaks Hebrew.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilad.
