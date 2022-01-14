See All Hand Surgeons in East Meadow, NY
Dr. Ronit Wollstein, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ronit Wollstein, MD

Dr. Ronit Wollstein, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from The Hebrew University / Hadassah Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wollstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1530 Front St Ste 200, East Meadow, NY 11554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 324-7500
  2. 2
    Endoscopy Obs At Hmg Pllc
    180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 425-2140
  3. 3
    NYU Langone Orthopedic Associates - Lake Success
    1999 Marcus Ave Ste 202, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 467-8600
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 14, 2022
    She was so nice, attentive, and helpful. She really cared about me as a patient, and wanted to get to the root of the problem.
    — Jan 14, 2022
    About Dr. Ronit Wollstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366418659
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • The Hebrew University / Hadassah Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronit Wollstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wollstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wollstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wollstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wollstein has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wollstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wollstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wollstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wollstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wollstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

