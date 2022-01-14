Dr. Ronit Wollstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wollstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronit Wollstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ronit Wollstein, MD
Dr. Ronit Wollstein, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from The Hebrew University / Hadassah Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wollstein's Office Locations
- 1 1530 Front St Ste 200, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 324-7500
-
2
Endoscopy Obs At Hmg Pllc180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2140
-
3
NYU Langone Orthopedic Associates - Lake Success1999 Marcus Ave Ste 202, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 467-8600Tuesday8:30am - 5:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She was so nice, attentive, and helpful. She really cared about me as a patient, and wanted to get to the root of the problem.
About Dr. Ronit Wollstein, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1366418659
Education & Certifications
- The Hebrew University / Hadassah Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wollstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wollstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wollstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wollstein has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wollstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wollstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wollstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wollstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wollstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.