Overview of Dr. Ronjay Rakkhit, MD

Dr. Ronjay Rakkhit, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Rakkhit works at Oncology Consultants in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.