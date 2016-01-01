Overview of Dr. Ronke Dosunmu, MB BS

Dr. Ronke Dosunmu, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Lagos.



Dr. Dosunmu works at Foundation Pediatrics in East Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.