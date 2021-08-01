Dr. Ronna Parsa, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parsa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronna Parsa, DO
Overview of Dr. Ronna Parsa, DO
Dr. Ronna Parsa, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Parsa works at
Dr. Parsa's Office Locations
Ocean Pacific Surgery Center LLC1200 Rosecrans Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (424) 220-4400Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ronna Parsa, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1205133279
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parsa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parsa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parsa speaks Persian and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Parsa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parsa.
