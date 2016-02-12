Overview of Dr. Ronnelle Burley, MD

Dr. Ronnelle Burley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital and University Medical Center.



Dr. Burley works at Ronnelle Burley MD in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.