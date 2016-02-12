Dr. Ronnelle Burley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronnelle Burley, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronnelle Burley, MD
Dr. Ronnelle Burley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital and University Medical Center.

Dr. Burley's Office Locations
Ronnelle S Burley MD PA3706 22nd Pl, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 722-1253
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burley has a wonderful personality and is very caring. As for her NP, Carla, I do NOT care for her. I really wish her staff (front office & nurses) would stay the same and quite changing.
About Dr. Ronnelle Burley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1477516219
Education & Certifications
- Tex Tech U Hlth Scis Ctr/Univ Med Ctr
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
Dr. Burley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Burley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burley.
