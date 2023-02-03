Dr. Ronnen Abramov, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abramov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronnen Abramov, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ronnen Abramov, DO
Dr. Ronnen Abramov, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Abramov's Office Locations
Princeton Pain Management5 Plainsboro Rd Ste 390, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 497-4371
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
PPM has cared for my back and neck chronic pain issues for over 25 years. Dr. Abramov has provided a focused approach to targeted treatment. I have been able to enjoy extended periods of relief between treatments.
About Dr. Ronnen Abramov, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
