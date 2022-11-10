Overview of Dr. Ronney Abaza, MD

Dr. Ronney Abaza, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.



Dr. Abaza works at Central Ohio Urology Group in Gahanna, OH with other offices in Worthington, OH and Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Prostate Removal and Kidney and Ureter Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.