Dr. Ronney Abaza, MD

Urology
4.8 (109)
Map Pin Small Gahanna, OH
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ronney Abaza, MD

Dr. Ronney Abaza, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.

Dr. Abaza works at Central Ohio Urology Group in Gahanna, OH with other offices in Worthington, OH and Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Prostate Removal and Kidney and Ureter Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abaza's Office Locations

    Central Ohio Urology Group
    701 Tech Center Dr Ste 100, Gahanna, OH 43230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 396-2684
    Central Ohio Urology Group
    350 W Wilson Bridge Rd Ste 320, Worthington, OH 43085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 396-2684
    Central Ohio Urology Group
    5040 Bradenton Ave Ste Bb, Dublin, OH 43017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 396-2684

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dublin Methodist Hospital
  • Mount Carmel St. Ann's

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostate Cancer
Prostate Removal
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Removal
Kidney and Ureter Removal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 109 ratings
    Patient Ratings (109)
    5 Star
    (103)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 10, 2022
    I can not say enough good things about Dr. Abaza and his staff. They were such a blessing to us when were were going through our journey with prostate cancer. Dr. Abaza and his staff were so knowledgeable and caring. They were caring, helpful and made the proscess so easy for us. Thank you Dr. Abaza and your staff for everything!! You are a God send! CANCER FREE!!!!
    Mark Shaw — Nov 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ronney Abaza, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134173339
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Toledo Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronney Abaza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abaza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abaza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abaza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abaza has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Prostate Removal and Kidney and Ureter Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abaza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    109 patients have reviewed Dr. Abaza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abaza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abaza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abaza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

