Overview

Dr. Ronney Stadler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Stadler works at Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists in Irving, TX with other offices in Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Pelvic Abscess and Anal Fistula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.