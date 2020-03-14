See All Cardiologists in Smithtown, NY
Dr. Ronni Sollazzo, MD

Cardiology
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ronni Sollazzo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They graduated from NYU Langone Medical Center - New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Sollazzo works at Partners in Primary Care in Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5.0 (7)
4.5 (26)
Locations

    Partners in Primary Care
    267 E Main St Bldg C, Smithtown, NY 11787 (631) 418-8069
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abrasion Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Animal Bite Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Fall Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • HealthCare Partners
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vytra Health Plans

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 14, 2020
    Both my husband and I see Dr Sollazzo as our internist. She is a great caring physician. Would highly recommend her!
    About Dr. Ronni Sollazzo, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English
    • 1518038009
    Education & Certifications

    • Nassau Coun
    • Nassau County Medical Center
    • NYU Langone Medical Center - New York University School of Medicine
    • Lafayette College
    • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Ronni Sollazzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sollazzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sollazzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sollazzo works at Partners in Primary Care in Smithtown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sollazzo’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sollazzo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sollazzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sollazzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sollazzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

