Dr. Ronnie Fine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ronnie Fine, MD
Dr. Ronnie Fine, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Fine works at
Dr. Fine's Office Locations
Pediatric Urology Associates PC1999 Marcus Ave Ste M18, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 466-6953
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am beyond grateful to Dr. Fine. She took such great care of my daughter. I would highly recommend her! Her office assistants where also very helpful. In such a crazy time they were all so caring and helpful.
About Dr. Ronnie Fine, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1750540142
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
Dr. Fine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fine works at
Dr. Fine has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Circumcision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fine.
