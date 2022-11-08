Dr. Ronnie Garcia Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronnie Garcia Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronnie Garcia Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX.
Dr. Garcia Jr works at
Locations
-
1
New Braunfels Cardiology1626 E Common St, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions
-
2
Mission Cardiovascular Consultant303 E Court St, Seguin, TX 78155 Directions (830) 401-4880
Hospital Affiliations
- Gonzales Healthcare Systems - Memorial Hospital
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I was glad to find out Dr Garcia comes out in the country to see patients. Sure makes it a lot easier for us older folks. I liked him right off. He and his assistant were very friendly and he was easy to talk too. He also seems to have a nice sense of humor which I really, really like in a Doctor. I was needing a new cardiologist because of recently moving from Houston. So far, I am really happy with my choice of Docs, overall. If you are needing a heart doc I think you should give him a try. I'm glad I did.
About Dr. Ronnie Garcia Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1881669604
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia Jr has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.