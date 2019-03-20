Overview

Dr. Ronnie Mignella, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center, UPMC Horizon - Greenville and Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.



Dr. Mignella works at Jefferson Hospital in Clairton, PA with other offices in Sharon, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Endocarditis, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.