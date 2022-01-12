Dr. Moussa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronnie Moussa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ronnie Moussa, MD
Dr. Ronnie Moussa, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wichita, KS.
Dr. Moussa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Moussa's Office Locations
-
1
Wichita Nephrology Group PA818 N Emporia St Ste 310, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 263-5891Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
East Wichita Dialysis Center320 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 684-3200
-
3
Maize Dialysis Center10001 W Grady Ave, Maize, KS 67101 Directions (316) 773-1400
-
4
Wichita Dialysis Center909 N Topeka St, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 263-9090
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Fredonia Regional Hospital
- Rock Regional Hospital
- Saint Luke Hospital
- Sumner County Hospital District No. 1
- Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moussa?
excellant doctor good bedside manner al around great doctor had a telephone conversation with him Friday January 10, 2022
About Dr. Ronnie Moussa, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1437316387
Education & Certifications
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moussa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moussa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moussa works at
Dr. Moussa has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hypokalemia and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moussa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Moussa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moussa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moussa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moussa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.