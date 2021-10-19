See All Gastroenterologists in Weston, FL
Dr. Ronnie Pimentel, MD

Gastroenterology
3.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ronnie Pimentel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.

Dr. Pimentel works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CCF - Weston - Virgilio Salanga, MD
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 659-5000
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis E Chevron Icon
Intestinal Polyp Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Secondary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Upper GI Series Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Whipple's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Ronnie Pimentel, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003818188
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina
    Undergraduate School
    • Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronnie Pimentel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pimentel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pimentel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pimentel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pimentel works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pimentel’s profile.

    Dr. Pimentel has seen patients for Hernia, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pimentel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pimentel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pimentel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pimentel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pimentel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

