Overview

Dr. Ronnie Pimentel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Pimentel works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.