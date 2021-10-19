Dr. Ronnie Pimentel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pimentel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronnie Pimentel, MD
Dr. Ronnie Pimentel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
CCF - Weston - Virgilio Salanga, MD2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Excelente Atencion del Dr.Pimentel, Me atendio en el 2012 por una pancreatitis y calculos en la vesicula. Hoy lo busque por una cita. Gracias Dr. una por ser Buen Dr y ser Compatriota de Nuestra Bella Colombia. Bendiciones.
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003818188
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina
- Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena
