Dr. Ronnie Pollard, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronnie Pollard, MD
Dr. Ronnie Pollard, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Pollard works at
Dr. Pollard's Office Locations
Elevation Foot and Ankle, PLLC3445 E 28th Ave, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 388-0976
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am happy and honored to be able to write about my experience with Dr. Pollard. She is a kind and caring person who happens to be a doctor. She certainly stands above the professional norms when it comes to actually helping people. I cannot say enough good things about her. She explains things clearly and offers solutions, the fact that I found her is a minor miracle that I'll always be grateful for.
About Dr. Ronnie Pollard, MD
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Colorado Health Foundation/The Highlands
- Midwestern University
- UNIVERSITY OF DENVER
