Overview of Dr. Ronnie Texeira, MD

Dr. Ronnie Texeira, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kaneohe, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Texeira works at Straub Kaneohe Family Hlth Ctr in Kaneohe, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.