Overview of Dr. Ronnie Word, MD

Dr. Ronnie Word, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL VENEZUELA / LUIS RAZETTI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Word works at Lee Health in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Estero, FL and Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.