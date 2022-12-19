Overview of Dr. Ronniel Nazarian, MD

Dr. Ronniel Nazarian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Nazarian works at Princeton Orthopaedic Associates in Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.