Dr. Ronny Ghazal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ronny Ghazal, MD
Dr. Ronny Ghazal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center, Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center, Redlands Community Hospital, Riverside Community Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dr. Ghazal works at
Dr. Ghazal's Office Locations
Arrowhead Orthopaedics1901 W Lugonia Ave Ste 120, Redlands, CA 92374 Directions (909) 557-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine A Medical Corporation4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 200, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (951) 977-2500
Arrowhead Orthopedics15095 Amargosa Rd Ste 106, Victorville, CA 92394 Directions (760) 245-6495Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Rancho Cucamonga8805 Haven Ave Ste 200, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 912-1750
Hospital Affiliations
- Corona Regional Medical Center
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
- Redlands Community Hospital
- Riverside Community Hospital
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ghazal treated my knee concerns. My knee was locking. He told me surgery was not ?? going to solve my issues due to bone on bone and I needed a knee replacement. I asked him if he could just clean up the meniscus for now so I can hold off a few more years for replacement. He did the meniscus surgery. I have no locking. He did a great job and was very honest in what he thought my results would be. He was very positive and motivating in my recovery.
About Dr. Ronny Ghazal, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1477640001
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles Orthopedic Institute
- Orthopedic Surgery - Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- PACIFIC UNION COLLEGE
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghazal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghazal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghazal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghazal has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghazal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
166 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghazal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghazal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghazal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghazal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.