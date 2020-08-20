Overview

Dr. Ronny Herskovits, MD is a Dermatologist in Deer Park, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Herskovits works at Schweiger Dermatology in Deer Park, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fungal Nail Infection, Ringworm and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.