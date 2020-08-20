See All Dermatologists in Deer Park, NY
Dr. Ronny Herskovits, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ronny Herskovits, MD is a Dermatologist in Deer Park, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Herskovits works at Schweiger Dermatology in Deer Park, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fungal Nail Infection, Ringworm and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Deer Park
    505 Grand Blvd Ste 1, Deer Park, NY 11729 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 243-1313
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Schweiger Dermatology Pllc
    229 7th St Ste 105, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 746-1227
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Folliculitis

Treatment frequency



Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • Oscar Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • Quality Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 20, 2020
    Dr. Herskovits was amazing. He quickly diagnosed me and then took his time in explaining the history of my skin condition, its scientific name, and clearly explained my treatment and the next steps I had to take. He was caring and made me feel very comfortable.
    — Aug 20, 2020
    About Dr. Ronny Herskovits, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1851463145
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Internship
    • Montefiore Hosp Med Ctr, Br
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronny Herskovits, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herskovits is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herskovits has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herskovits has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herskovits has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, Ringworm and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herskovits on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Herskovits. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herskovits.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herskovits, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herskovits appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

