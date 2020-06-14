Dr. Ronny Jiji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jiji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronny Jiji, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronny Jiji, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev Medical School and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Jiji works at
Locations
-
1
Healthcare Partners - Nevada10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 250 Bldg 3, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 329-0904
-
2
Las Vegas Heart Associates - North Tenaya Way2880 N Tenaya Way Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 970-6447Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jiji?
Dr Jiji is a very patient and understanding doctor. Both my husband and I see her and have been very happy with her care. We have a hospital and doctors offices 5 minutes from our house but choose to drive 30 minutes to see her and Dr Levisman. One of the best doctors we've found in the Las Vegas area.
About Dr. Ronny Jiji, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1154521797
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Ben-Gurion University of the Negev Medical School
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jiji has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jiji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jiji using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jiji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jiji works at
Dr. Jiji has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jiji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jiji speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jiji. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jiji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jiji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jiji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.