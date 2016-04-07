See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Latham, NY
Dr. Ronny Kafiluddi, MD

Pain Medicine
2.6 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ronny Kafiluddi, MD

Dr. Ronny Kafiluddi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Latham, NY. They completed their fellowship with Penn St University Hershey Med Center

Dr. Kafiluddi works at Interventional and Vascular Radiology, Community Care Physicians in Latham, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kafiluddi's Office Locations

    360 Spine Care
    360 Spine Care
711 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 202, Latham, NY 12110
(518) 782-3938
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Columbia Memorial Hospital
  • Ellis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 07, 2016
    Part of this review is of Dr. E his partner. I never had this in any dr office I signed in and the receptionist right off the bat said sorry that Dr K is running late had an emergency about 30-40 min and gave me the option to stay or redo. I said thank you very much for the warning and said since I traveled from Albany I will wait. I was so glad to stay and wait. Even running late still got great service from him and everyone else involved. I saw Dr. K once for injections really worked great hit
    Andrea in Albany, NY — Apr 07, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Ronny Kafiluddi, MD
    About Dr. Ronny Kafiluddi, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English, Dutch
    • 1679533400
    Education & Certifications

    • Penn St University Hershey Med Center
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital Harvard Med School
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronny Kafiluddi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kafiluddi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kafiluddi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kafiluddi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kafiluddi works at Interventional and Vascular Radiology, Community Care Physicians in Latham, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kafiluddi’s profile.

    Dr. Kafiluddi has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kafiluddi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kafiluddi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kafiluddi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kafiluddi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kafiluddi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

