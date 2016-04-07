Dr. Ronny Kafiluddi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kafiluddi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronny Kafiluddi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ronny Kafiluddi, MD
Dr. Ronny Kafiluddi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Latham, NY. They completed their fellowship with Penn St University Hershey Med Center
Dr. Kafiluddi works at
Dr. Kafiluddi's Office Locations
360 Spine Care711 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 202, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 782-3938Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
Part of this review is of Dr. E his partner. I never had this in any dr office I signed in and the receptionist right off the bat said sorry that Dr K is running late had an emergency about 30-40 min and gave me the option to stay or redo. I said thank you very much for the warning and said since I traveled from Albany I will wait. I was so glad to stay and wait. Even running late still got great service from him and everyone else involved. I saw Dr. K once for injections really worked great hit
About Dr. Ronny Kafiluddi, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Dutch
Education & Certifications
- Penn St University Hershey Med Center
- Brigham and Womens Hospital Harvard Med School
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kafiluddi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kafiluddi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kafiluddi works at
Dr. Kafiluddi has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kafiluddi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kafiluddi speaks Dutch.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kafiluddi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kafiluddi.
