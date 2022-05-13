Dr. Rony Elias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rony Elias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rony Elias, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Elias works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Reproductive Medicine657 E Main St, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions
-
2
Reproductive Medicine657 Main St, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions
-
3
Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elias?
It's unfortunate that the reviews of the office staff (yes, there are one or two that could stand to smile a whole lot more) are affecting Dr. Elias' ratings. He's just an amazing doctor- friendly, compassionate, knowledgeable, and even funny. Also a part of a wonderful cutting edge facility.
About Dr. Rony Elias, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English, Arabic
- 1518013739
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elias has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elias works at
Dr. Elias speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Elias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.