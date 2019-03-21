Dr. Rony Awaida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awaida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rony Awaida, MD
Overview
Dr. Rony Awaida, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Avamar Gastroenterology Inc.9225 E Market St, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 372-7470
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Awaida is a wonderful Dr. He takes a lot of time explaining what my problem was. You may have to wait to see him but it is worth it. His staff was very friendly.
About Dr. Rony Awaida, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
Education & Certifications
- LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Awaida has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awaida accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awaida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awaida has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awaida on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Awaida speaks Arabic and French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Awaida. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awaida.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awaida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awaida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.