Dr. Rony Lahoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lahoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rony Lahoud, MD
Overview
Dr. Rony Lahoud, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burlington, VT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard University and is affiliated with Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, Northwestern Medical Center, Porter Medical Center, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and University Of Vermont Medical Center.
Dr. Lahoud works at
Locations
-
1
University of Vermont Medical Center111 Colchester Ave, Burlington, VT 05401 Directions (802) 847-2452Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cvph Cardiology214 Cornelia St Ste 203, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (518) 314-3420
-
3
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Appleton1818 N Meade St, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 731-8900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Cardiac Rehabilitation62 Tilley Dr Ste 101, South Burlington, VT 05403 Directions (802) 847-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
- Northwestern Medical Center
- Porter Medical Center
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- University Of Vermont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lahoud?
Dr. Lahoud performed a lifesaving procedure on my husband. It’s evident that he’s incredibly bright/knowledgeable; he’s also genuine and empathetic. My husband and I were in an extremely vulnerable situation, and Dr. Lahoud treated both of us (patient and worried wife) with dignity. We are fortunate to have Dr. Lahoud in the Fox Valley.
About Dr. Rony Lahoud, MD
- Cardiology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1659534212
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
- University of Michigan Hospital Health Center
- Harvard University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lahoud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lahoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lahoud works at
Dr. Lahoud has seen patients for Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lahoud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lahoud has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lahoud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lahoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lahoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.