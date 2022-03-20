Overview

Dr. Rony Lahoud, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burlington, VT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard University and is affiliated with Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, Northwestern Medical Center, Porter Medical Center, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and University Of Vermont Medical Center.



Dr. Lahoud works at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, VT with other offices in Plattsburgh, NY, Appleton, WI and South Burlington, VT. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.