Overview of Dr. Rony Ninan, MD

Dr. Rony Ninan, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Ninan works at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.