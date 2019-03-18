Overview of Dr. Roobal Sekhon, DO

Dr. Roobal Sekhon, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Contra Costa Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sekhon works at California Center for Behavioral Health in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.