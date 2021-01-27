Overview of Dr. Roohi Kamal, MD

Dr. Roohi Kamal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their residency with Ny Hospital Med Center Of Queens



Dr. Kamal works at Summit OB GYN in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.