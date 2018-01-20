Dr. Rooman Ahad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rooman Ahad, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Unlv Ackerman Center for Autism and Neurodeveloment Solutions630 S Rancho Dr Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 998-9505
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
My daughter has suffered with migraines for 3 years. After seeing another pediatric neurologist we switched to Dr. Ahad. I will say getting the referral and appointment was difficult and took several months, but once we met with Dr. Ahad, we were very happy we persisted. Dr. Ahad was great, and so far the treatment she prescribed is giving my daughter great relief. I love her staff - Ashley and Shawna have been very helpful and have been accessible via phone for questions, scheduling, etc.
- Pediatric Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1275748493
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge IL
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University Of Illinois
- Pediatric Neurology
