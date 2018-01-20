Overview of Dr. Rooman Ahad, MD

Dr. Rooman Ahad, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Ahad works at Unlv Ackerman Center for Autism and Neurodeveloment Solutions in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.