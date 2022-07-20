Overview

Dr. Roop Gupta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Gupta works at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago, IL with other offices in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.