Dr. Roopa Bhat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roopa Bhat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roopa Bhat, MD
Dr. Roopa Bhat, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci.
Dr. Bhat works at
Dr. Bhat's Office Locations
-
1
Bellevue Neurology and Neuroscience14100 SE 36th St Ste 106, Bellevue, WA 98006 Directions (425) 453-9485Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhat?
Dr Bhat is an exemplary headache specialist. She is tireless in her efforts to ease my pain and improve my quality of life and when she hits a dead end she has multiple colleagues who she enlists for help. She hasn't given up on me despite how tricky my particular case of chronic migraine often is.
About Dr. Roopa Bhat, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1699003871
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Providence Hospital and Medical Centers
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhat works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.