Dr. Roopa Bhat, MD

Neurology
4.3 (35)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roopa Bhat, MD

Dr. Roopa Bhat, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci.

Dr. Bhat works at Bellevue Neurology and Neuroscience in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bhat's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bellevue Neurology and Neuroscience
    14100 SE 36th St Ste 106, Bellevue, WA 98006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 453-9485
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
TCD Bubble Test
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
TCD Bubble Test

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mary — Aug 14, 2021
    About Dr. Roopa Bhat, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699003871
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Providence Hospital and Medical Centers
    Medical Education
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp; Sci
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roopa Bhat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhat works at Bellevue Neurology and Neuroscience in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Bhat’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

