Overview of Dr. Roopa Bhat, MD

Dr. Roopa Bhat, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci.



Dr. Bhat works at Bellevue Neurology and Neuroscience in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.