Dr. Roopa Duggal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roopa Duggal, MD
Dr. Roopa Duggal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lansdowne, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Duggal works at
Dr. Duggal's Office Locations
Capital Womens Healthcare Associates19450 Deerfield Ave Ste 460, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Directions
Loudoun Womens Healthcare Associates19415 Deerfield Ave Ste 202, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Directions (571) 222-6855
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Frankly, if I was to have another child then Dr. Duggal is the exact person I want to deliver my baby.
About Dr. Roopa Duggal, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 2023 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1194708420
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University School Of Med
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duggal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duggal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duggal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duggal speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Duggal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duggal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duggal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duggal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.