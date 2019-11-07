See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Kenneth City, FL
Dr. Roopa Ganga, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Roopa Ganga, MD

Dr. Roopa Ganga, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Kenneth City, FL. 

Dr. Ganga works at Consultants In Infectious Diseases in Kenneth City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ganga's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Consultants In Infectious Diseases
    5670 54th Ave N Ste 1A, Kenneth City, FL 33709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 380-5493

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
  • HCA Florida Northside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
  • St. Anthony's Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 07, 2019
    Dr. Ganga saw me as a hospital patient at St. Anthony's. Actually, she saw me at 10 pm on my first night, but didn't wake me. Then came again the next day and saw me at 8 pm. The hospital explained that there are not enough Infectious Disease doctors in the area and they are spread across the different hospitals. Hence, the late visits paid by the doctor tells me that she is a very busy person. She studied my case and knew her stuff and was able to quickly come up with a course of treatment. As a side note, previously I tried to make an appointment after getting a referral from my doctor to her, but the appointment would have been many months out and I was told it would be best to go to the ER and have a doctor assigned. I'm glad it was her, but it was a roundabout way to have her see me!
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Roopa Ganga, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518005891
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roopa Ganga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ganga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ganga works at Consultants In Infectious Diseases in Kenneth City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ganga’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganga. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

