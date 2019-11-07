Dr. Roopa Ganga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roopa Ganga, MD
Overview of Dr. Roopa Ganga, MD
Dr. Roopa Ganga, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Kenneth City, FL.
Consultants In Infectious Diseases5670 54th Ave N Ste 1A, Kenneth City, FL 33709 Directions (727) 380-5493
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Ganga saw me as a hospital patient at St. Anthony's. Actually, she saw me at 10 pm on my first night, but didn't wake me. Then came again the next day and saw me at 8 pm. The hospital explained that there are not enough Infectious Disease doctors in the area and they are spread across the different hospitals. Hence, the late visits paid by the doctor tells me that she is a very busy person. She studied my case and knew her stuff and was able to quickly come up with a course of treatment. As a side note, previously I tried to make an appointment after getting a referral from my doctor to her, but the appointment would have been many months out and I was told it would be best to go to the ER and have a doctor assigned. I'm glad it was her, but it was a roundabout way to have her see me!
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1518005891
Dr. Ganga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganga. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.