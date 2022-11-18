Dr. Roopa Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roopa Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roopa Gupta, MD
Dr. Roopa Gupta, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Berlin, MD. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
Atlantic General Hospital Health9733 Healthway Dr Ste 101, Berlin, MD 21811 Directions (410) 641-1100
Regional Cancer Care Center10231 Old Ocean City Blvd Ste 210, Berlin, MD 21811 Directions (410) 629-6888
Hospital Affiliations
- Atlantic General Hospital
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gupta explained my condition in words I could understand.She answered all my questions , said it was a lot of information and if need be I could go home and think about what I wanted to do. She made me feel I had a say in what comes next . She is compassionate, kind , and never in a hurry. I was very blessed to have Dr Gupta as my doctor.
About Dr. Roopa Gupta, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1194944496
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center|Harvard Medical School|National Cancer Institute
- Roger Williams Med Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
