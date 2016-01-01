See All Critical Care Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Roopa Kohli-Seth, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Roopa Kohli-Seth, MD

Critical Care Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Roopa Kohli-Seth, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Kohli-Seth works at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Institute for Critical Care Medicine
    1468 Madison Ave Fl 33, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Port Placements or Replacements
Osteosarcoma
Abdominal Pain
Port Placements or Replacements
Osteosarcoma
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Kohli-Seth?

Photo: Dr. Roopa Kohli-Seth, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Roopa Kohli-Seth, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kohli-Seth to family and friends

Dr. Kohli-Seth's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Kohli-Seth

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Roopa Kohli-Seth, MD.

About Dr. Roopa Kohli-Seth, MD

Specialties
  • Critical Care Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1295702611
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Mt Sinai Sch of Med
Fellowship
Medical Education
  • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mount Sinai Morningside
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Queens
  • Mount Sinai West

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Roopa Kohli-Seth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohli-Seth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kohli-Seth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kohli-Seth works at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kohli-Seth’s profile.

Dr. Kohli-Seth has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohli-Seth.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohli-Seth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohli-Seth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.