Dr. Roopa Kohli-Seth, MD
Overview
Dr. Roopa Kohli-Seth, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.
Locations
Institute for Critical Care Medicine1468 Madison Ave Fl 33, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roopa Kohli-Seth, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Sch of Med
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
