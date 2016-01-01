Overview

Dr. Roopa Kohli-Seth, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Kohli-Seth works at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

