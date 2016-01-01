Dr. Roopa Roy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roopa Roy, MD
Overview
Dr. Roopa Roy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Locations
Saint Peter's University Hospital254 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 745-6667
St. Peter's Family Health Center123 How Ln, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 745-6642
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roopa Roy, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1437449642
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roy works at
Dr. Roy has seen patients for Overweight, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.
