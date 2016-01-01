See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Roopa Roy, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.2 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Roopa Roy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. 

Dr. Roy works at Saint Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Peter's University Hospital
    254 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 745-6667
  2. 2
    St. Peter's Family Health Center
    123 How Ln, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 745-6642

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Overweight
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Obesity
Overweight
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Obesity

    Accepted Insurance:
Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Roopa Roy, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437449642
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roopa Roy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roy works at Saint Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Roy’s profile.

    Dr. Roy has seen patients for Overweight, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

