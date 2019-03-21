Overview of Dr. Roopa Sankar, MD

Dr. Roopa Sankar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore University / Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Science and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Sankar works at Cleveland Clinic in Strongsville, OH with other offices in Brunswick, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.