Overview

Dr. Roopa Sathyaprakash, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Colleyville, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.



Dr. Sathyaprakash works at Endocrine & Thyroid Center in Colleyville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.