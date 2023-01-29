Dr. Roopal Bhatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roopal Bhatt, MD
Overview
Dr. Roopal Bhatt, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Northwest.
Dr. Bhatt works at
Locations
-
1
U.S. Dermatology Partners Four Points6618 Sitio del Rio Blvd Ste D101, Austin, TX 78730 Directions (512) 478-3376
-
2
U.S. Dermatology Partners Mueller1801 E 51st St Ste 320, Austin, TX 78723 Directions (512) 615-1452Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhatt?
Yearly skin check and treatment
About Dr. Roopal Bhatt, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649253279
Education & Certifications
- SUNY in Downstate Brooklyn
- Saint Vincent's Medical Center in Manhattan's Greenwich Village
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatt works at
Dr. Bhatt has seen patients for Warts, Athlete's Foot and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhatt speaks Spanish.
541 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.