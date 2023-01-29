See All Dermatologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Roopal Bhatt, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (541)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Roopal Bhatt, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Northwest.

Dr. Bhatt works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Four Points in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Athlete's Foot and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Four Points
    6618 Sitio del Rio Blvd Ste D101, Austin, TX 78730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 478-3376
  2. 2
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Mueller
    1801 E 51st St Ste 320, Austin, TX 78723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 615-1452
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Ascension Seton Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Warts
Athlete's Foot
Dermatitis
Warts
Athlete's Foot
Dermatitis

Warts Chevron Icon
  Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  Ringworm
Boil Chevron Icon
  Boil
Acne Chevron Icon
  Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  Lipomas
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  Corn
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  Dandruff
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  Purpura
Rash Chevron Icon
  Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Texas True Choice
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 541 ratings
    Patient Ratings (541)
    5 Star
    (505)
    4 Star
    (23)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Roopal Bhatt, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649253279
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SUNY in Downstate Brooklyn
    Residency
    Internship
    • Saint Vincent's Medical Center in Manhattan's Greenwich Village
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roopal Bhatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhatt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhatt works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Four Points in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bhatt’s profile.

    Dr. Bhatt has seen patients for Warts, Athlete's Foot and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    541 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

