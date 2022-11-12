Overview

Dr. Roopal Kundu, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kundu works at Northwestern Medicine Department of Dermatology in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.