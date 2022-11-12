Dr. Roopal Kundu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kundu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roopal Kundu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roopal Kundu, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Department of Dermatology676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8106
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kundu is very knowledgeable and nice. After going to two different dermatologists and not getting any result, I was referred to Dr. Kundu which I am forever grateful for. She is amazing.
About Dr. Roopal Kundu, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Il|University of Illinois Hospital and Health System
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital|Nwestern Meml Hosp
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kundu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kundu.
