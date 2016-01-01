Overview of Dr. Roopam Bhalla, MD

Dr. Roopam Bhalla, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They graduated from Safdarjang Hosp-U Coll Med Scis and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Bhalla works at Morristown OB/Gyn in Morristown, NJ with other offices in South Richmond Hill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.