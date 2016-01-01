Dr. Roopam Bhalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roopam Bhalla, MD
Overview of Dr. Roopam Bhalla, MD
Dr. Roopam Bhalla, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They graduated from Safdarjang Hosp-U Coll Med Scis and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Bhalla's Office Locations
-
1
Morristown OB/Gyn101 Madison Ave Ste 405, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 267-7272
-
2
TJH Medical services10323 114th St, South Richmond Hill, NY 11419 Directions (718) 674-6336
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roopam Bhalla, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1508160532
Education & Certifications
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- Safdarjang Hosp-U Coll Med Scis
