Overview of Dr. Roopinder Grewal, MD

Dr. Roopinder Grewal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School.



Dr. Grewal works at Somerset Ophthalmology Assocs in Somerset, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.