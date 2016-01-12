Overview of Dr. Roopinder Poonia, MD

Dr. Roopinder Poonia, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital and Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.



Dr. Poonia works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.