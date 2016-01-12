See All Nephrologists in Carmichael, CA
Dr. Roopinder Poonia, MD

Nephrology
4.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roopinder Poonia, MD

Dr. Roopinder Poonia, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital and Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.

Dr. Poonia works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Poonia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    6555 Coyle Ave Ste 2, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Renal Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Poonia?

    Jan 12, 2016
    Dr. Poonia is kind and understanding. He states clearly what you need to do as a patient to aid in your healthcare, and provides you with written information. You can ask him questions, and he gives a straight answer. I would recommend him to others.
    Margaret R. in Rancho Cordova, CA — Jan 12, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Poonia to family and friends

    Dr. Poonia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Poonia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    About Dr. Roopinder Poonia, MD

    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1255345112
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
    • Mercy General Hospital
    • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roopinder Poonia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poonia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Poonia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Poonia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Poonia works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Carmichael, CA. View the full address on Dr. Poonia’s profile.

    Dr. Poonia has seen patients for Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poonia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Poonia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poonia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poonia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poonia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

