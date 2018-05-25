Dr. Roosevelt Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roosevelt Allen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roosevelt Allen, MD
Dr. Roosevelt Allen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Snellville, GA. They completed their residency with Regional Med Center At Memphis
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
Georgia Urology-Snellville1700 Tree Ln Ste 420, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 979-9427
Georgia Urology-Monroe2161B W Spring St # C, Monroe, GA 30655 Directions (770) 979-9427
Georgia Urology PA Lawrenceville500 Medical Center Blvd Ste 220, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 963-2451
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been going to Dr. Allen for several years. Excellent doctor who is caring and does a great job of listening and answering my questions. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Roosevelt Allen, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1326050485
Education & Certifications
- Regional Med Center At Memphis
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
