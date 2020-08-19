Overview of Dr. Roosevelt Peebles, MD

Dr. Roosevelt Peebles, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carthage, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Nashville General Hospital at Meharry and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Peebles works at Phase 4 Plastic Surgery in Carthage, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.