Dr. Roosevelt Peebles, MD
Overview of Dr. Roosevelt Peebles, MD
Dr. Roosevelt Peebles, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carthage, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Nashville General Hospital at Meharry and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Peebles' Office Locations
Carthage Office133 Hospital Dr Ste 500, Carthage, TN 37030 Directions (615) 320-9300
Phase 4 Plastic Surgery2014 CLIFTON AVE, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 320-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Nashville General Hospital at Meharry
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peebles is very professional, passionate about his work he is confident in the knowledge of cosmetic presdure that he preform over his parents.
About Dr. Roosevelt Peebles, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- York Hosp
- Rutgers Medical School
- Howard University
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
