Overview of Dr. Roozbeh Rassadi, MD

Dr. Roozbeh Rassadi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from IOWA METHODIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, Abrazo West Campus and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Rassadi works at Valley Surgical Clinics in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Rib Fracture and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.