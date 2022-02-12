Dr. Rory Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rory Mayer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown, Baylor University Medical Center and Methodist Hospital For Surgery.
Texas Neurosurgery LLP6080 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75206 Directions (214) 823-2052Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital For Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mayer is an extraordinary surgeon in many respects. He was very personable and engaging with me from the introductory visit to my latest post-surgical checkup. He answered carefully my many questions and provided a complete risk/reward scenario fo satisfy me and my inquisitive daugther who is a surgical PA. He explained his approach, contrasting it with other "more invasive" techniques that I have experienced, ensuring that I was comfortable with the procedure and expected result and recovery. He personally called me a number of times to check on my preparations and then my recovery. His technical skill and obvious good result speaks profoundly to his excellence as a surgeon and careful practitioner. He has assembled a dedicated team of excellent medical practitioners in all aspects of surgical support. I would not hesitate to engage him again if necessary, and highly recommend him and his amazing team at the surgical center.
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals - Neurocritical Care
- Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals Program
- Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
