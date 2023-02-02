Dr. Rory Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rory Murphy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rory Murphy, MD
Dr. Rory Murphy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Murphy's Office Locations
Barrow Brain and Spine19841 N 27th Ave Ste 304, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 562-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murphy?
I can’t say enough of Dr Murphy and his great team. Hate to say this but I never in my whole life(66 Yrs old) felt so taken care. Dr Murphy is the greatest and has taken pain away.
About Dr. Rory Murphy, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1124330170
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
146 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
